Jackson County deputy shoots, kills man during attempted arrest in Independence

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest in Independence Thursday night, according to the Independence Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 6:51 p.m near 25th Street and Hawthorne Avenue, according to Office John Syme, an Independence police spokesman.

The deputy was one of a group from the sheriff’s office working together with Independence police to “apprehend a known suspect with numerous felony warrents for his arrest,” Syme said.

The deputy shot the suspect and the suspect died, Syme said. A second person who was with the suspect was injured.

No police officers or deputies were injured.

Independence police were investigating the shooting.

