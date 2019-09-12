Local
Jackson County deputy shoots, kills man during attempted arrest in Independence
A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest in Independence Thursday night, according to the Independence Police Department.
The shooting occurred about 6:51 p.m near 25th Street and Hawthorne Avenue, according to Office John Syme, an Independence police spokesman.
The deputy was one of a group from the sheriff’s office working together with Independence police to “apprehend a known suspect with numerous felony warrents for his arrest,” Syme said.
The deputy shot the suspect and the suspect died, Syme said. A second person who was with the suspect was injured.
No police officers or deputies were injured.
Independence police were investigating the shooting.
