Man fatally wounded in shooting outside south Kansas City church

A man died at a hospital after being shot in the parking lot behind a south Kansas City church late Monday, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired about 10:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 103rd Street. They discovered a crime scene near a basketball court in the parking lot behind the Evangel Church.

The shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with critical injuries. He died a shortly thereafter, police said.

Witnesses told police a white SUV fled the scene after the shooting. Police said they had no suspect description to release.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, which runs the TIPS Hotline, recently increased the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.