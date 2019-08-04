26-year-old man identified as fourth homicide victim in Kansas City in as many days

KCPD Capt. Tim Hernandez speaks at scene of homicide Saturday Capt. Tim Hernandez of the Kansas City Police Department spoke at the scene of a homicide Saturday near 55th Street and Agnes Avenue. One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Tim Hernandez of the Kansas City Police Department spoke at the scene of a homicide Saturday near 55th Street and Agnes Avenue. One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting.

The man killed in a double shooting Saturday evening in Kansas City was identified as 26-year-old John A. Noel Jr. of Kansas City, police said Sunday.

Noel was the fourth homicide victim in Kansas City in as many days. A woman was also shot in the incident and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. An update on her condition was not immediately available Sunday morning.

Police responded about 6:05 p.,m. Saturday to the area of 55th Street and South Benton Avenue on reports of gunfire. While in route, the call was updated to a shooting and another call came in regarding a crash at 55th and Agnes Avenue.

Officers responding to the crash found Noel dead inside a car that had rear-ended a small shuttle bus, police said. Noel, who was in the driver’s seat, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Shortly thereafter, a woman arrived at a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. The injured woman came to the hospital from the same location, police said.

Officers found several shell casings nearby at 55th and Prospect Avenue. Witnesses told police that the female victim had gotten out of the vehicle when it was being shot at.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).