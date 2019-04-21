Man found fatally shot inside parked vehicle, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found inside of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Lydia Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim, who is only identified as a man in his 30s, inside the vehicle. No other details were released.

Police have not released the victim’s name. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).