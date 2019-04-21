Crime
Man found fatally shot inside parked vehicle, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found inside of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Lydia Avenue.
Officers were called to the area at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim, who is only identified as a man in his 30s, inside the vehicle. No other details were released.
Police have not released the victim’s name. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
