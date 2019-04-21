Crime

Man found fatally shot inside parked vehicle, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found inside of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Lydia Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim, who is only identified as a man in his 30s, inside the vehicle. No other details were released.

Police have not released the victim’s name. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
  Comments  