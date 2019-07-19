Kansas City man charged in June slaying of transgender woman

Kris Wade and Korea Kelly speak out after transgender woman’s death Brooklyn Lindsey, a black transgender woman, was found dead on Tuesday. Kris Wade, executive director of the Justice Project of Kansas City, and Korea Kelly, a case manager with the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project, speak about Lindsey's death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brooklyn Lindsey, a black transgender woman, was found dead on Tuesday. Kris Wade, executive director of the Justice Project of Kansas City, and Korea Kelly, a case manager with the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project, speak about Lindsey's death.

A Kansas City man has been charged in the killing of a transgender woman after DNA testing gave investigators a lead in the case.

Marcus Lewis, 41, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

On June 25, Kansas City police responded to a report of a dead body in the 600 block of Spruce Ave.

The victim was identified as Brooklyn Lindsey, a 32-year-old transgender woman.

Her death outraged members of the LGBTQ community, who said violence against transgender people, especially those of color, is all too prevalent.

Five shell casings were collected from around the woman’s body.

DNA testing of the casings led police to Lewis, who was arrested in a separate case for aggravated domestic violence and armed business robbery.

When confronted with the DNA evidence, Lewis admitted to shooting Lindsey, the prosecutor’s office said.

He told investigators he saw Lindsey walking the morning of the shooting on Independence Avenue and she approached him in his car. He got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away, but a physical altercation broke out.

Lewis and Lindsey fell to the ground fighting. Lewis said as he escaped Lindsey’s grasp, he pulled out a gun and shot her, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lewis is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.