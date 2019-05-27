Kansas City police investigate fatal stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
×
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Kansas City police officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday near East 35th and Olive Street.
The stabbing was reported at 7:26 p.m. and involved two males, one of whom died from his injuries, Kansas City police dispatch said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Related stories from Kansas City Star
May 27, 2019 02:10 PM
April 26, 2019 09:48 PM
April 18, 2019 05:25 PM
April 15, 2019 11:22 AM
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
Comments