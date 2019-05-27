Kansas City police investigate fatal stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday near East 35th and Olive Street.

The stabbing was reported at 7:26 p.m. and involved two males, one of whom died from his injuries, Kansas City police dispatch said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW