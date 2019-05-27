Crime

Kansas City police investigate fatal stabbing

Kansas City police officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday near East 35th and Olive Street.

The stabbing was reported at 7:26 p.m. and involved two males, one of whom died from his injuries, Kansas City police dispatch said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
