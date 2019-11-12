Police launch homicide investigation after man found dead on Kansas City sidewalk

The death of a man found on a Kansas City sidewalk early Tuesday is being investigated as the city’s latest homicide, police said.

Police responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Park Avenue on a medical call, police said.

Arriving officers found the man deceased on the sidewalk. The circumstances leading up to his death were unknown, police said.

Detectives were looking for witnesses or anyone who knows what happened.

The man’s death is the city’s 128th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings. This compares to 115 homicides by this time last year in Kansas City. There were a total of 135 homicides in Kansas City in 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

