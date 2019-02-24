Kansas City police investigate shooting at Northland apartment building

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting at a Northland apartment building.
The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Northwest 63rd Terrace in Kansas City, North, according to police.
About 2:30 p.m. yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Denton apartment building at 5951 NW 63rd Terrace.
Cones marking pieces of evidence were scattered outside the leasing center.
A shooting victim was reported to have serious injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
