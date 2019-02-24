Crime

Kansas City police investigate shooting at Northland apartment building

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 24, 2019 02:06 PM

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting at a Northland apartment building.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Northwest 63rd Terrace in Kansas City, North, according to police.

About 2:30 p.m. yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Denton apartment building at 5951 NW 63rd Terrace.

Cones marking pieces of evidence were scattered outside the leasing center.

A shooting victim was reported to have serious injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

