Raytown man fatally shot victim after dispute over family’s dog, prosecutors say

A Raytown man was charged Tuesday with shooting a man multiple times, killing him, after a dispute about the family’s dog, according to prosecutors.

Ebe Nelson, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Frankie Gilmore, who was found dead about 1:15 p.m. Sunday outside a home in the 8800 block of East 85th Street.

One relative, Randall Gilmore Sr., said the alleged shooter was the victim’s nephew, who has a history of mental health issues. Frankie Gilmore was 63, loved ones said.

Gilmore and Nelson had been in an argument over the family’s dog in the home’s backyard, according to prosecutors. Nelson had a history of mistreating the animal, witnesses told police. Because he had angry outbursts and had broken items before, Nelson had been forbidden from being at the house, according to charging documents.

Ebe Nelson, of Raytown, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Frankie Gilmore. Jackson County Detention Center

During the dispute, Gilmore armed himself with a wooden baseball bat, witnesses said. He told Nelson he could not take the family’s dog and said he needed to leave, which Nelson did, police said.

Nelson threatened to return with a gun, Gilmore told a witness. He asked a woman at the house if Nelson had access to firearms; she said she wasn’t sure, according to police. Gilmore decided to take the dog to dissuade Nelson from coming back to the house.

But minutes later, Nelson returned with a gun, police said. Gilmore knocked hard on the home’s front glass window, holding the dog, according to court documents. He yelled for the woman inside to call the police.

The woman then witnessed Nelson shoot at Gilmore, striking one of his legs and grazing his face, according to prosecutors. At the front door, she pleaded for Nelson to stop shooting, police said.

As she administered first aid to Gilmore, the woman saw Nelson walk to Gilmore’s truck and pull out his M16-style rifle, prosecutors said. Nelson moved toward Gilmore, wounded in the front yard, and shot him multiple times at close range, according to charging documents.

Other witnesses, including neighbors, said they saw Nelson leave the home and return to shoot Gilmore, police said. Charging documents indicated there was video footage of the shooting.

Standoff

Carrying his rifle, Nelson ran to his home nearby in the 8500 block of Kentucky Avenue and barricaded himself inside, setting off an hourslong standoff with tactical officers, according to prosecutors. He later surrendered.

Investigators found a .22 caliber rifle at Nelson’s home, according to court records. After he was taken into custody, Nelson invoked his right to remain silent, according to police.

Prosecutors requested Nelson’s bond be set at $300,000 cash. He did not yet have an attorney listed in public court records who could be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

The killing marked the eighth homicide this year in Raytown, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had recorded six killings. All died by gunfire.

