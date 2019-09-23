Man sought by police after person is found shot and killed at Independence home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Independence police have released a photo of a man they are looking for in connection with a homicide discovered early Sunday.

Police responded about 3 a.m. Sunday to a shooting call at a home in the 1200 block of South Scott Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a person who had died from gunshot wounds, the Independence Police Department said in a Facebook message.

The name of the victim was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Detectives asked for the public’s help locating Kevin M. Kojeski, 58, of Independence in connection with the shooting.

No other details were released.

Kevin M. Kojeski Independence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

