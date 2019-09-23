Crime
Man sought by police after person is found shot and killed at Independence home
Independence police have released a photo of a man they are looking for in connection with a homicide discovered early Sunday.
Police responded about 3 a.m. Sunday to a shooting call at a home in the 1200 block of South Scott Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a person who had died from gunshot wounds, the Independence Police Department said in a Facebook message.
The name of the victim was being withheld until relatives could be notified.
Detectives asked for the public’s help locating Kevin M. Kojeski, 58, of Independence in connection with the shooting.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
