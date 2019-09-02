Crime

Man found dead of gunshot wounds in Independence, police investigate as homicide

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.
A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape. aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto

Independence police are investigating an early Monday morning homicide, where officers found an adult male lying outside dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to East 5th Street North and North Spring Lake Drive at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police received the report after three or four gunshots were heard, a statement said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Laura Bauer
Laura Bauer
Laura Bauer came to The Star in 2005 after spending much of her life in southwest Missouri. She’s a member of the investigative team focusing on watchdog journalism. In her 25-year career, Laura’s stories on child welfare, human trafficking, crime and Kansas secrecy have been nationally recognized.
  Comments  