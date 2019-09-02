Man found dead of gunshot wounds in Independence, police investigate as homicide

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Independence police are investigating an early Monday morning homicide, where officers found an adult male lying outside dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to East 5th Street North and North Spring Lake Drive at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police received the report after three or four gunshots were heard, a statement said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org

