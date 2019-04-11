Local

Police arrest 43-year-old man in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Gladstone

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man Tuesday in the parking lot of a thrift store in Gladstone, police said.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the man had not been charged in the death of 36-year-old James E. Pettijohn. Police continued to look for a white Dodge pickup truck as part of the investigation.

Pettijohn died after he was struck and killed by a truck shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the ARC Thrift Store, 7400 N. Oak Trafficway.

Other details of the crash have not been released. However, police released a photo of the pickup Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in finding it.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
