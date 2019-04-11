Local
Police arrest 43-year-old man in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Gladstone
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man Tuesday in the parking lot of a thrift store in Gladstone, police said.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the man had not been charged in the death of 36-year-old James E. Pettijohn. Police continued to look for a white Dodge pickup truck as part of the investigation.
Pettijohn died after he was struck and killed by a truck shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the ARC Thrift Store, 7400 N. Oak Trafficway.
Other details of the crash have not been released. However, police released a photo of the pickup Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in finding it.
Anyone with information about its whereabouts are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments