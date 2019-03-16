Crime

23-year-old woman found dead in KC apartment identified as victim of homicide

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 16, 2019 09:17 PM

A woman found dead at Park Highlands Apartments has been identified as 23-year-old Lidajah Oliver, according to Kansas City police.

Police have not said how Oliver died but said her body was found shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday inside an apartment in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.

Her death is being investigated as homicide, police said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

