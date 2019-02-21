One victim dead, another injured in double shooting in Kansas City

One man died and another was injured in a shooting on the east side of Kansas City Thursday night.
The shooting happened before 6:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Harvard Lane.
Police said officers arrived at the scene and made contact with two adult victims who had gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
One of the victims died from his injuries later in the night, prompting police to start a homicide investigation.
The other victim is in critical condition.
No suspect information was available, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
