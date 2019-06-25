Body found on front porch of home in Northeast neighborhood shows signs of foul play

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Kansas City police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found early Tuesday on the front porch of an abandoned home in the city’s Northeast neighborhood.

The body was reported about 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue. The victim showed obvious signs of trauma to the face, police said. The cause of death was not immediately clear, said police Sgt. Adam Painter.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument near the residence, followed by multiple gunshots about 2:30 a.m. Police said they think the victim had likely been on the steps for several hours.

Several people later approached police and asked about the victim, whose name has not been released.

Police described the victim as a transgender person who showed male anatomy but was dressed as a woman.

Police are considering the possibility of investigating the death as a hate crime, Painter said.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).