KC man accused of shooting at 3 people before off-duty officer intervened is charged

A 31-year-old man accused of shooting at three people, killing one and injuring another before an off-duty Kansas City officer intervened, has been charged, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael D. Wilson, a Kansas City resident, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to a shooting Thursday afternoon at 14th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

A worker from a construction crew nearby recalled hearing multiple gunshots and notified an off-duty officer who was working private security at the time. The witness said the officer quickly sprang into action, responding to the scene and shooting the armed man.

Charging documents released Friday identify Wilson as the gunman.

Kansas City police were called to the area just before 2:15 p.m. Thursday and found the off-duty officer placing handcuffs on Wilson, who was lying in the middle of the street. He had been shot in the leg.

Police also came across two other people who had been shot. One of the victims, a 51-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. Another victim, identified as 29-year-old Elijah J. Muhammad, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, a woman, was also present at the time of the shooting. Police said she was not hit by gunfire.

In an interview with police, one of the surviving victims stated he, Muhammad and the woman had met up at a store on Truman Road, and he agreed to give the pair a ride in his car to 14th Street and Bellefontaine, where the two live in a tent set up in a wooded area. After the three pulled up to the intersection, a man began shooting at them, court records said.

The victim told police he began to drive away when he saw a police officer moving toward the gunman, who was lying in the street.

Another victim who survived the shooting said she saw the police officer shooting at the armed man. She said the officer’s gunfire also hit the back window of a dark-colored SUV that was parked nearby.

Both victims stated the SUV took off after the shooting. A witness later told police that the SUV had pulled up to the intersection seconds before shots were heard.

In an email Friday, Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said police later located the vehicle, and said police were not looking for additional suspects.

At least one of the victims identified Wilson as the gunman after looking at a photo lineup.

Wilson’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash. He did not yet have an attorney listed in public records who could be reached for comment.