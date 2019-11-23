One dead, one in critical condition following shooting in East KC Wendy’s parking lot

Police are investigating a homicide at a Wendy’s at 3801 Truman Road. cbernard@kcstar.com

Police confirmed that one person was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Saturday at a Wendy’s at Truman and Cleveland.

A car had been sitting near the drive-thru for some time, according to witnesses to the crime, said Kansas City Police spokesman Tim Hernandez.

Hernadez said the police believe the driver shot a female passenger, then turned the gun on himself. The alleged gunman is in critical condition at an area hospital, and was not responsive when the police arrived.

Just before 2 p.m., a bystander saw the gun and called the police to report an armed party in the car. About a minute later, Hernandez said, police received a call that someone had been shot. Investigators are going through surveillance video and taking witness statements.

This is the third homicide reported in a span of 24 hours in the city.

“Two shootings in one day, it’s unfortunate,” Hernandez said. One shooting is unfortunate.”