Man faces murder charges in shooting death of 24-year-old from Belton

Days after a Belton man was shot to death outside his home, police have announced an arrest and a murder charge filed in the case.

Belton police said Demetrius Dontae Singh, 21, is in custody in connection to the death of 24-year-old Mason R. Teel.

Singh is charged with first-degree murder.

Police and family members earlier identified Teel as the victim of the fatal shooting, which happened earlier this week.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Teel was found dead on an icy driveway outside his home in the 200 block of Manor Drive about 2 a.m. Monday, leaving family members trying to piece together what happened to Teel that morning and why he was shot.

His death marked the first homicide of 2019 reported in the city.

Teel had just celebrated his birthday last Friday, according to his aunt April Holmes.

Holmes sought to find the person responsible for her nephew’s death. The nephew who “spent so many summers, weekends and holidays” at her home playing outside in the creek and mud, shooting paintball guns and playing video games with her son, Skyler, and their cousin, Weston.

“He was like our son. My son and him and their other cousin, they were like the ‘Three Amigos.’ They were inseparable,” said Holmes, who lives in Odessa. “It’s devastating because we’re not going to see that handsome young man’s face again.”

Mason Teel’s aunt, April Teel-Holmes, set up a GoFundMe page Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, to help the victim’s mother raise money to cover funeral expenses. The 24-year-old man, pictured with his younger sister, was shot to death outside his home in the 200 block of Manor Drive in Belton. GoFundMe

The aunt set up a GoFundMe page to help Teel’s mother, Crystal, raise money to cover funeral expenses. Friends and community members have also brought meals to show their support. As of Friday, the page raised more than $3,600, exceeding its goal.

“Mason’s life was taken from us and not at his choice, and that’s not something easy to deal with,” Holmes said. “You never know this will happen to you until it does. It just flips your entire world upside down.”

Police said Singh was arrested with the help of the Kansas City Metro Squad.

Singh remains in the Cass County jail with bond set at $1 million cash. A court date has not been set.