Man killed in shooting Wednesday night at Brooklyn Avenue home, Kansas City police say

Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said officers were investigating after a man was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, inside a home in the 8000 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night inside a home in the 8000 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Police officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

According to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, police believe there was a disturbance involving several people at the residence, and at some point, the man was struck by gunfire.

The man died at the home. His identity has not been released.

Police blocked off part of Brooklyn Avenue and were interviewing multiple people as the investigation continued Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.