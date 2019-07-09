Victim of deadly shooting found lying in the grass in Brookside area of Kansas City

Brookside neighborhood is scene of homicide early Tuesday Police investigated the fatal shooting of a man early Tuesday near 57th and McGee Streets in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City. The shooting happened near Brookside Park and the Trolley Track Trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police investigated the fatal shooting of a man early Tuesday near 57th and McGee Streets in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City. The shooting happened near Brookside Park and the Trolley Track Trail.

A man died after being shot during a disturbance in the Brookside area of Kansas City early Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded about 12:15 a.m. on an ambulance call to the area of 57th and McGee streets, which is just south of Brookside Park and two blocks from the Trolley Track Trail.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance prior to shots being fired.

Police said they had no suspect description. The Kansas City Police Department was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, which runs the TIPS Hotline, recently increased the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.