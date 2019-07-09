Crime
Victim of deadly shooting found lying in the grass in Brookside area of Kansas City
Brookside neighborhood is scene of homicide early Tuesday
A man died after being shot during a disturbance in the Brookside area of Kansas City early Tuesday, according to police.
Police responded about 12:15 a.m. on an ambulance call to the area of 57th and McGee streets, which is just south of Brookside Park and two blocks from the Trolley Track Trail.
Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Witnesses told police there was a disturbance prior to shots being fired.
Police said they had no suspect description. The Kansas City Police Department was investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, which runs the TIPS Hotline, recently increased the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.
