Man shot and killed inside North Kansas City hotel room, police say

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated Wednesday to investigate the shooting death of a man found inside a hotel room in North Kansas City.

North Kansas City police were called to the American Inn at 1211 Armour Road around 4:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired, said Maj. Kevin Freemen.

Arriving officers found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police also found that a bullet went through a wall and grazed a person who was in a separate room. Police described the injury as minor and said that person refused medical treatment, Freeman said.

Details of what led to the shooting remain under investigation. Police did not have description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

