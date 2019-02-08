Kansas City police launch homicide investigation after man’s death ruled a homicide

The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled that a man whose body was found inside a house in the old Northeast Kansas City neighborhood is a homicide.
The victim’s name and the cause of death have not been released.
Officers were summoned to the residence in the 4200 block of St. John Avenue about 8 p.m., Tuesday, to check on a resident. Arriving officers found the man’s body in a state of decomposition.
No other details were released, however, police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.
This is the 14th homicide reported in Kansas City this year. There were 11 homicides recorded during the same period a year ago.
