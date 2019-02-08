Crime

Kansas City police launch homicide investigation after man’s death ruled a homicide

By Glenn E. Rice

February 08, 2019 12:25 PM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By

The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled that a man whose body was found inside a house in the old Northeast Kansas City neighborhood is a homicide.

The victim’s name and the cause of death have not been released.

Officers were summoned to the residence in the 4200 block of St. John Avenue about 8 p.m., Tuesday, to check on a resident. Arriving officers found the man’s body in a state of decomposition.

No other details were released, however, police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

This is the 14th homicide reported in Kansas City this year. There were 11 homicides recorded during the same period a year ago.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  