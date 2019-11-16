Crime
One dead after armed disturbance near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard Friday night
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide and seeking a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous after a shooting just before midnight Friday.
Officers were called the 7500 block of 87th Street near Blue Ridge Boulevard just after midnight for a disturbance with a weapon.
Police saw one man running from the scene when they arrived. The man escaped before police could arrest him.
Another man, between 35 and 40 years old, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning.
Saturday morning Kansas City Police asked for public help identifying a man and vehicle of interest in the killing. The subject, they said, is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The shooting is the 130th homicide in Kansas City this year according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 117 by this time last year.
