One dead after armed disturbance near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard Friday night

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide and seeking a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous after a shooting just before midnight Friday.

Officers were called the 7500 block of 87th Street near Blue Ridge Boulevard just after midnight for a disturbance with a weapon.

Police saw one man running from the scene when they arrived. The man escaped before police could arrest him.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Another man, between 35 and 40 years old, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning.

Saturday morning Kansas City Police asked for public help identifying a man and vehicle of interest in the killing. The subject, they said, is considered armed and dangerous.

Kansas City police are asking for public help identifying this vehicle of interest in a homicide in the 7500 block of 87th Street Friday night. Kansas City Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kansas City police are asking for help identifying this person of interest in a homicide Friday night in the 7500 Block of 87th Street. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Kansas City Police Department.

The shooting is the 130th homicide in Kansas City this year according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 117 by this time last year.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP