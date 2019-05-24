Woman shot and killed at KCK apartment complex, police investigate homicide

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 15, 2019.

A woman was killed in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. in an apartment complex In the 600 block of 71st Terrace near 72nd Street and Kansas Avenue.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department.

Police are still investigating and encouraged anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

