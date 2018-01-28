List of Kansas City area homicides in 2018

Here is a list of the homicides reported this year in the Kansas City area. It includes the names of the victims and when and where they died. The most recent homicides are at the top of each city’s list.

Kansas City

57. Stephanie Davis, 21, on June 30.

Davis was found fatally shot about 5 a.m. inside a parked car near 9th Street and Chestnut Avenue. A man, located outside the car with gunshot injuries, was taken to the hospital.

55, 56. Jeremiah Stewart, 16, and Demonte Walker, 15, on June 25.





A shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue. Jeremiah and Demonte were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

54. Michael J. Hooker, 30, on June 23.

Hooker was fatally shot during an argument shortly before 6 p.m. at a home in the in the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.

53. Justin Powell, 30, on June 23.

Powell was found shot to death shortly before 1 a.m. near a home in the 3100 block of East Linwood Boulevard.

52. Jamie L Abernathy, 58, on June 17.

Abernathy and another woman were found seriously injured about 9:30 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Franklin Avenue. Abernathy died from her injuries. A Kansas City man was charged in the killing.

51. Brian K. Mitchell, 44, on June 13.

Police responded to a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of East 40th Terrace. Officers found Mitchell lying on the pavement of the parking area, fatally shot.

50. Unknown man, on June 10.

Police were called about 3:20pm to the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue. Officers found a man dead in a vehicle.

49. Unknown man, on May 27.

Ashooting about 2 a.m. on Coal Mine Road just north of Blue Parkway left one man dead and another person injured.

48. Charles Wofford, 57, on May 26.

Wofford was found dead about 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lawn Avenue.

47. Unidentified man, on May 21.

About 8 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 3600 block of South Mersington Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he died. Police believed the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance at the house.

46. Donnell Louis, 22, on May 21.

Louis was found shot dead about 4 p.m. in an SUV that had been involved in a rolling gun battle and crashed into a house near 44th Street and Lawn Avenue.

45. Darrell Allen, 25, on May 16.

Allen was ambushed by a gunman as he exited the Genesis Health Club in Ward Parkway Shopping Center about 9:45 p.m., who shot him and chased him, firing more than 20 shots.

44. Michael Silas, Jr., 22, on May 12.

About 11:30 p.m. police responded to a parking lot in the 3700 block of Broadway Boulevard near the Uptown Theater. Officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Kansas City Fire Department personnel responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

43. Russell J. Fisk, 30, on May 11.

Police found Fisk shot to death inside a crashed sports car near Northwest Barry Road and North Marston Avenue just after 8 p.m. Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon, 41, was charged with the homicide, plus two separate shootings.

42. Norez R. Brock, 26, on April 27.





Brock was shot outside a 7-Eleven at 10615 Blue Ridge Blvd about 11:15 p.m. when he was confronted by a man who had argued with him in the store.

41. Johnathon L. Porter, 23, on April 24.

Porter was shot outside at a construction work site near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue about 8:30 a.m. by a man who witnesses said asked for a cigarette.

40. Kiley M. Cubie, 39, on April 19.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of 36th Street and Park Avenue and found Cubie down on the sidewalk dead from a gunshot wound.

39.Jesus Reyes, 15, on April 16.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers in the area of Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue found two male victims with gunshot injuries in a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection. One victim was dead at the scened. The other victim was transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

38. Craig W. Tonkinson, 40, on April 16.

Shortly before 4 a.m. police were sent to 40th Street and Garfield Avenue on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. A subject of interest was detained.

37. Terrell Sutherlin, 23, on April 14.

Sutherlin was the victim of a homicide about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

36. Larenzo Hudson, 20, on April 14.

Kansas City police were called to the scene of a shooting about noon in the 5600 block of South Benton Avenue. Officers found two men shot in a parked car. One died from his injuries and the other was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

35. Kindrea Brown, on April 13.

About 3:30 a.m. Kansas City police were called to a home in the 6900 block of the Paseo. Officers found a woman had been shot and killed.





33, 34. Brian Starr, 38, and Kinderly Holmes, 37, on April 9.

Police found a man and woman shot and killed about 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Belmeade Road.

32. Dwayne Thomas, 50, on April 6.

About 4 a.m. police were called to the 2100 block of East Linwood Boulevard, where Thomas was found shot inside a building. A man questioned by police said he was working in a vacant building and shot an intruder.

31. Virgil Marshall, 45, on March 30.

Officers were summoned to the 2000 block of East 30th Street just after 10 a.m. and discovered Marshall who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died. A suspect who drove away from the area was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

30. Erick Estrada, 19, on March 25.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to 3737 North Oak Trafficway on a shooting outside Cascone’s Italian Restaurant. When officers arrived, they were contacted by the person who had found the deceased adult white male in a nearby parking lot.

29. Theresa Christman, 35, found on March 20.

Kansas City police identified Christman as the 35-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Sheffield Park at 10th Street and Ewing Avenue.

28. Michael A. Waters, 55, on March 17.

Officers went to 12th Street and Jackson Avenue in regard to an ambulance call at 7:30 a.m. They found a male victim showing no signs of life.

27. Tyler Young, 28, on March 13.

St. Joseph police found Tyler D. Young, 28, dead from gunshot wounds in the 200 block of West Nebraska Avenue in St. Joseph on the morning of March 19. Police said they think he was killed in Kansas City and list the time and location associated with the homicide as 7:45 p.m. on March 13 near 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Kansas City.

26. Michael L. Fisher, 49, on March 13.

Fisher is listed as a victim of a homicide at 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

25. Brian Garner, 41, on March 12.

About 2:20 p.m. officers were called to the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue in regard to a shooting. Arriving officers found a man shot by the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

24. Ashley Roberts, 25, on March 9.

Shortly before 10 a.m. police responded to a shooting at a home near 60th Street and South Benton Avenue in Kansas City. Arriving officers found a female victim who was declared deceased at the scene. Officers found a male subject of interest at a separate location and detectives interviewed him.

23. Jeffrey Williams, 39, on March 6.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of East 80th Street for a drive-by shooting. Officers found one person fatally wounded and juvenile who was treated at a hospital for gunshot injuries.

20, 21. Armani Johnson, 17, and Alisha Brooks, 23, on March 5.

Johnson and Brooks were shot and killed by Johnson’s cousin Billy Hunter Jr. at a home in the 7900 bock of East 48th Street. Hunter was then killed by police.

19. Leacheurn Lowe, 39, on March 4.

Lowe is listed as a homicide victim at about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 28th Street.

18. Ta’Ron M. Carson, 24, on March 4.

About 3 a.m. police were dispatched to 39th and Main streets to investigate shots fired. Arriving officers found Carson fatally shot. Witnesses told police Carson had been sitting on a bench when a vehicle stopped in front of him and someone exited the vehicle and shot him. The shooters fled in the same vehicle.

17. Brandon D. Davis, 36, on March 2.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 5100 block of the Paseo. Shortly after officers arrived, they received word that a man had been dropped off at a hospital. The victim was identified as Davis, a Kansas City resident, who was later pronounced dead. Investigators think Davis was the person shot on the Paseo.

16. Cornelius Copeland, 37, on Feb. 27.

About 4:30 p.m. police were called to 23rd Street and Denver Avenue where a man was shot after a minor traffic accident. A witness told police that Copeland had been involved in a wreck, got into an altercation with a bystander, and was fatally shot by the same bystander, who fled the scene.

15. John McKenzie, 46, on Feb. 23.

About 4 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Avenue. Arriving officers found McKenzie unresponsive on the floor. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses said a man fled the home.

14. Brent Copeland, 27, on Feb. 19.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police were called to a shooting scene at a convenience store at 27th Street and Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found a man shot in the parking lot. Prosecutors filed charges against a suspect who had been in an altercation with Copeland.

13. Ronnie Engle, 20, on Feb. 16.

Shortly after 10 p.m. police were called to the 5400 block of Poe Street for a reported shooting. Arriving officers were directed by witnesses to a man injured at a nearby home. The man was declared dead at the scene.

12. David A. Willard, 39, on Feb. 14

David A. Willard was found inside a residence in the 2600 block of Cleveland Avenue. His brother was killed in the city in 2005.

11. Jacob Skowronski, 25, on Feb. 4

Officers responded to 9804 Hedges Avenue on a report of a “dead body/suicide” and found the body of a male. Jackson County medical examiner later ruled the death was a homicide.

10. Jaclyn Russell Burkhart, 32, on Jan. 22

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 3300 block of Jackson Avenue. Police said she had been shot near 39th and Jackson. She was taken to a hospital. She died one week later.

9. Leon Taylor, 56, on Jan. 28

Kansas City police responded to a shooting about 1:15 p.m. near 16th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Two people injured in the shooting were taken to a hospital by private vehicle. One of the victims died.

8. Jesse Harpool, 22, on Jan. 28

Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Grand Boulevard about 3:15 a.m. They found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

7. La Shonda Myers, 31, on Jan. 24

Police found Myers fatally shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue. Her 10-year-old son had called 911.

6. Matthew Suttee, 28, on Jan. 23

Police found Suttee suffering from a gunshot wound near Gregory Boulevard and Indiana Avenue. Suttee was inside a vehicle and had no signs of life.

5. Ronald S. Washington, 26, on Jan. 21

Police responding to a shooting in the 2700 block of Denver Avenue found a man in a parked car fatally injured by gunfire. A woman in the car was wounded.

4. Dominic Young Jr., 9, on Jan. 20

Grandview police found Dominic in their city, critically injured by a gunshot wound. The boy’s father told police his vehicle had been hit by gunfire in Kansas City, near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and U.S. 71.

3. Rhonda C. Evans, 46, on Jan. 17

A shooting in the Northland left one person dead and another injured. Police received reports of the shooting about 11 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 3900 bock of North Kensington Avenue.

2. Elizabeth K. Richards, 19, on Jan. 6

Victim was found shot to death near Red Bridge Road and College Avenue.

1. Thomas Rice, 44, on Jan. 5

Officers responded to a reported car wreck at U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway and found the victim unresponsive. Fire crews arrived and declared the man dead. Cause of death has not been released.

Gladstone

2. Paulus T. Fermin, 28, on March 18.

Fermin was found shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Broadway. Gladstone police had been called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident.

1. Jacob N. Wood on Jan. 5.

Responding to a shooting call, police find victim mortally wounded inside of a house in the 1200 block of Northeast 73rd Street in Gladstone.

Kansas City, Kan.

15. Mohamed A. Mohamud, 18, on May 20.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of North Fifth Street. Officers found a man inside a white vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

14. Darnel Wright, 30, on May 10.

Shortly before 11 p.m. police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of New Jersey Avenue. Officers found a man fatally shot inside an SUV in a wooded area.

13. Gabriel Jackson-Lewis, 25, on May 6.

Police investigated a fatal shooting about 1:30 p.m. near 77th Street and Yecker Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.

10, 11, 12. Edward A. Rawlins, 51, David C. Rawlins, 46, and Addrin C. Coats, 40, on April 2.

The three victims’ bodies were found at a duplex at 1129 Tenny Ave. in Kansas City, Kan. They are thought to have been shot on April 2.

9. Michael J. Williams Jr., 35, on March 17.

Williams was shot to death about 1:30 a.m. at the Firelight Lounge in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway. The club’s owner said a woman pushed her way past security and fired one shot.

8. K.C. Alexander J. Gillespie, 20, on March 11.

K.C. Alexander J. Gillespie of Edwardsville was found shot to death inside a white Chevrolet Suburban that had struck a tree at the Forest Glen Estates Apartments near 64th Terrace and Tauromee Avenue.

7. Michael Haskell, 36, on March 7.

Michael Haskell of Kansas City, Kan., was wounded in a shooting in the 2900 bock of North 26th Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

6. Germaine D. Owens, 39, on March 3.

Germaine D. Owens of Kansas City was fatally shot at Stewart Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.

5. Kevin M. Forman, 27, on Feb. 17.

Kevin M. Forman of Kansas City was killed and seven people were injured in a what was believed to have been a gang-related shooting inside a building at 1615 Minnesota Ave.

4. Jarrod O’Donnell, 48, on Feb. 10.

Jarrod O’Donnell, of Kansas City, Kan., was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of North 127th Street. Officers had been called to the home for a reported disturbance.

3. Megan N. Hernandez, 32, on Jan. 18

Police said Hernandez was found dead of apparent stab wounds on a front porch in the 900 block of South Mill Street in Kansas City, Kan. on Jan. 18.

2. Gerald W. Walsh, 56, on Jan. 4.

Kansas City, Kan., police responded to a shooting near 10th and Ivandale streets. Officers found a man fatally shot in a pickup truck in the middle of 10th Street.

1. Mike Arita-Hurtado, 24, of Kansas City, Kan. on Jan. 1.

Arita-Hurtado was found just before 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue.

Independence

5. Abigail L. Edwards, 20, on April 19.

Police found Edwards about 12:30 a.m., dead of a gunshot wound in a home in the 500 block of South Oxford Ave.

4. Christopher A. Harris Jr., 30, on March 14.

Independence police identified a 30-year-old Kansas City man as the victim of a fatal shooting in the 16600 block of East 28th Place. Harris was found shot and killed in front of a home.

3. John Longwith, 81, and Kay Longwith, 72, on March 11.

Independence police were called when a relative discovered the bodies of a married couple inside a home in the 14600 block of East 36th Terrace South. Both died from gunshot wounds and police called the shooting a murder-suicide.

2. Christopher D. Waggoner, 30, on Feb. 13.

About 5:30 a.m., Independence police responded to the 800 block of South Huttig Avenue on a reported aggravated assault. Officers found a man stabbed outside a home. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

1. Matthew J. Haylock, 17, on Jan. 2.

Prosecutors allege Luis A. Ramirez Jr., 17, of Kansas City, accompanied another teen, Tyler J. Gates, 18, of Independence, who tried to rob Matthew Haylock of his Glock 9mm. Haylock was fatally wounded, according to court records.

Cass County

1. Vernece A. Brown, 18, body found April 28.

Brown was last seen alive on Valentine’s Day at her home in the 3600 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City when she left with an unknown man. Mushroom hunters found her body in a wooded area near Harrisonville.

Overland Park

2. David Slater, 52, on April 10.

Slater was shot and killed by a man alleged to be his daughter’s boyfriend about 10:20 a.m. at a home near the 8300 block of Switzer Road.

1. Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8.

Harris’ body was located in Raymore Jan. 9 and her husband, Robert Harris, 30, was arrested and later charged after he reported to police his wife was missing. Police had gone to their apartment earlier Jan. 8 on a report of a domestic disturbance, but Robert Harris was alone. They were leaders in the church, Repairers Kansas City.

Blue Springs

1. Jack Price, 18, on Jan. 12

Police found Price severely wounded after they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Northwest Vesper Street about 9:30 p.m.

Olathe

1. Ashley K. Harlan, 23, on Jan. 30

Harlan was found dead around 4 p.m. inside a house at the Westerfield Townhouses off East Westerfield Place. Olathe police said one day later that Harlan’s death is being investigated as a homicide. She was pregnant.

Lee’s Summit

2. Cody M. Harter, 23, on May 5.

Harter, of St. Joseph, was stabbed to death in an apparent road rage attack about 7:30 p.m. along northbound Missouri 291 at the merger of Interstate 470.

1. Chantille Truss, 45, of Kansas City, on April 20.

Truss was found fatally shot at Sola Salons in the 600 block of NW Murray Rd.., where she was a hairdresser. Police believe she was shot by her husband, Paul E. Truss, 51, who was later found dead at Longview Lake of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.