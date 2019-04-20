Crime
Belton man shot on Grand Street dies early Saturday of his injuries
Shortly after midnight, Belton police arrived at a home in the 300 block of Grand Street to find a 38-year-old man shot and bleeding with critical injuries.
He was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a local hospital. The man’s name is not being released until family is notified.
Police request that anyone with pertinent information regarding the shooting call 816-331-5522 or through the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.
