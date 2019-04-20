Belton man shot on Grand Street dies early Saturday of his injuries

2010 file photo: A bystander watched from the outside of the crime scene tape along 26th Street on Tuesday afternoon in the aftermath of a double shooting. Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred at 26th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue on late Tuesday afternoon, April 27, 2010. Police were summoned to the area at around 3:45 p.m. The Kansas City Star 04272010

Shortly after midnight, Belton police arrived at a home in the 300 block of Grand Street to find a 38-year-old man shot and bleeding with critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a local hospital. The man’s name is not being released until family is notified.

Police request that anyone with pertinent information regarding the shooting call 816-331-5522 or through the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.