Man fatally shot after argument in front yard of Kansas City home

A deadly shooting early Thursday appeared to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and the shooter, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting about 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lister Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, a man about 30 years old, inside a house with gunshot wounds. The man died a short time later, police said.

Witnesses told police that they heard the victim arguing with someone in the front yard of the home just prior to the shooting.

There was no suspect information available from police Thursday morning.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s 32nd homicide in 2019.



