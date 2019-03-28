Crime

Man fatally shot after argument in front yard of Kansas City home

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 28, 2019 08:09 AM

Police are investigating an early morning Thursday shooting that left one man dead in the 2400 block of Lister Avenue in Kansas City. Witnesses told police that the victim had been arguing with someone just prior to the shooting.
A deadly shooting early Thursday appeared to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and the shooter, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting about 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lister Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, a man about 30 years old, inside a house with gunshot wounds. The man died a short time later, police said.

Witnesses told police that they heard the victim arguing with someone in the front yard of the home just prior to the shooting.

There was no suspect information available from police Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s 32nd homicide in 2019.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

