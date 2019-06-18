Crime

Gold SUV spotted leaving crime scene after man is shot and killed, police say

A man was found shot and killed in Kansas City Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 4:15 p.m. near East 41st Street and Monroe Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot and showed no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Witnesses said a gold SUV left the scene after the shooting. 

Investigators from the Kansas City Police Department continued investigating.

The killing marked the 59th homicide in Kansas City this year. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

