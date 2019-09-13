Crime

One man dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon

One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

Officer Thomas Tomasic shares what he knows of the man who was killed in a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, around 2:30 p.m. Friday. By
Officer Thomas Tomasic shares what he knows of the man who was killed in a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, around 2:30 p.m. Friday. By

One man is dead after a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.

A man thought to be in his late 20s was found shot around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police said.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time but police said they are checking with area businesses for surveillance video.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting as the 23rd homicide this year according to data kept by The Star.

