One man dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon

One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
Officer Thomas Tomasic shares what he knows of the man who was killed in a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
By
×
Officer Thomas Tomasic shares what he knows of the man who was killed in a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
By
One man is dead after a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.
A man thought to be in his late 20s was found shot around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police said.
He was brought to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
No suspect information is available at this time but police said they are checking with area businesses for surveillance video.
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting as the 23rd homicide this year according to
data kept by The Star.
Related stories from Kansas City Star
September 13, 2019 02:44 PM
June 08, 2018 12:48 PM
September 13, 2019 02:16 PM
September 13, 2019 10:24 AM
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
Comments