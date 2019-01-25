Olathe man charged with murder in 75-year-old woman’s death

A 51-year-old Olathe man has been charged with murder after police found a 75-year-old woman dead in her home this week.

The suspect, Raymond Thomas McManness, is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder and mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The victim was identified Friday as Sharon McManness, according to a statement from District Attorney Steve Howe.

According to a news release from Olathe police, officers went to the 300 block of South Cardinal Drive around 3:08 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a medical call. Police were told the woman was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they determined she had died.

Police said “circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police and prosecutors have not released details on how she died or how the victim and suspect were related.

Raymond McManness was arrested Thursday and taken to the Johnson County jail where he remains on a $1 million bond.

At his first court appearance on Friday, Raymond McManness waived a reading of the complaint and said he planned to hire his own attorney. His next court appearance is Thursday.