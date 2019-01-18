Crime

67-year-old man identified as victim of fatal apartment shooting, KC police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 18, 2019 04:37 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A man who died after he was shot inside a northeast Kansas City apartment building last week has been identified by police as 67-year-old Joseph Mason.

Officers were called to investigate the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1100 block of Hardesty Avenue. Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Mason, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017. She can be reached at 816-234-7909.

  Comments  