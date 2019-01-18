67-year-old man identified as victim of fatal apartment shooting, KC police say

A man who died after he was shot inside a northeast Kansas City apartment building last week has been identified by police as 67-year-old Joseph Mason.

Officers were called to investigate the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1100 block of Hardesty Avenue. Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Mason, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.