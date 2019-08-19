Crime
Kansas City police launch homicide investigation after woman is fatally shot
Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a woman found Monday afternoon in the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Arriving officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Witnesses told police that the victim was on the porch, arguing with a man just before the shooting. Police have not located the man. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.
This is a developing story.
