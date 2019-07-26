Crime
Kansas City, Kansas, police identify victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified a 21-year-old man as the victim in a Wednesday deadly shooting.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue where they found a man shot inside a home. He was identified Friday as Jamal Washington, of Kansas City, Kansas.
Police at the scene said they found at least a dozen shell casings in the street and were looking for witnesses.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Washington’s death was the 14th homicide recorded in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data compiled by The Star.
The 15th homicide was recorded early Friday.
Anyone with information may contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
