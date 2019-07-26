Kansas City, Kansas, police identify victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City, Kansas, police identified a 21-year-old man as the victim in a Wednesday deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue where they found a man shot inside a home. He was identified Friday as Jamal Washington, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police at the scene said they found at least a dozen shell casings in the street and were looking for witnesses.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Washington’s death was the 14th homicide recorded in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data compiled by The Star.

The 15th homicide was recorded early Friday.

Anyone with information may contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.