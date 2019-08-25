2 men killed in shooting outside community center in Kansas City, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men were fatally shot Sunday evening during a violent weekend in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting about 6:30 p.m. outside the Brush Creek Community Center at Cleveland Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, where they found two men who had been shot.

One of the men died at the scene and the other died at a hospital, according to Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

Police said a group of men gathered outside the center for a time before an altercation broke out. Shortly after the fight started, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots, Becchina said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the community center. There were no events at the center, which was closed at the time, Becchina said.

Police believed they have spoken with everyone associated with the shooting. Investigators are not actively searching for any suspects, Becchina said.

The men’s deaths marked the 96th and 97th homicides this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star, which also includes deadly police shootings.

The shooting came during an “especially violent weekend,” Becchina said. Early Sunday morning, two men were killed in a drive-by shooting near the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City.

“It’s terribly tragic that even one person looses their life to gun violence, and now two at a time, twice on the same day,” Becchina said. “So this is four on today’s date.”

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.