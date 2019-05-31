‘Chad was her everything’: Grandview mother stayed by son’s side after he was shot

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Immediately after Chad McLanahan was shot around 5 p.m. Sunday, his mother rushed out of the house and stayed by him until police made her leave, said his sister Stacey McLanahan. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“She was right there,” Stacey McLanahan said. “My mom has totally lost her mind. Chad was her everything.”

Chad McLanahan, 38, was shot in the 1000 block of Pinkston Street, where he and his mother lived.

Though her brother had been in and out of trouble with the law, Stacey McLanahan said he was working on turning his life around. He helped care for his mom, who has health problems, and was a good uncle, she said.

He was also a talented artist, known for his drawing and tattooing skills.

Stacey McLanahan said her family, including another brother, is in shock and grieving.

“It’s a tragedy,” she said. “It shouldn’t be like this.”

Grandview police said Friday that the investigation is ongoing.

“We don’t know anything, like why,” said Stacey McLanahan.

She said her family doesn’t have money for a funeral.

A family friend is asking for donations to help cover expenses through a GoFundMe campaign.

Anyone with information may call Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.