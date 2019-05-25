Man shot and killed in Kansas City home Saturday morning, police report

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

One man died in a shooting following a disturbance early Saturday morning near 41st Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, police said.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance involving a gun at a home in the 4100 block of Montgall Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

One man inside the resident had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they had heard a disturbance inside the house, followed by gunfire .

Police are not searching for suspects but encourage anyone with additional information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.