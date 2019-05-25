Crime

Man shot and killed in Kansas City home Saturday morning, police report

One man died in a shooting following a disturbance early Saturday morning near 41st Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, police said.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance involving a gun at a home in the 4100 block of Montgall Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

One man inside the resident had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they had heard a disturbance inside the house, followed by gunfire .

Police are not searching for suspects but encourage anyone with additional information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

