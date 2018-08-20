Two people are in police custody after road rage led to shots being fired near the Family Dollar store on East 63rd Street in Raytown. One car was hit with multiple shots, but no injuries were reported.
A state agency says it is using federal grant money to make Count the Kicks materials available free to all maternal health providers, birthing hospitals and social service agencies in Kansas. The program is aimed at preventing stillbirths.
Drake Taylor of Kansas City faces felony charges in Gladstone hit-and-run death of Ryan Rossiter. Clay County prosecutors charged Taylor in the wreck that occurred in December near Northeast 73rd Terrace and Missouri 1.
Confusing language about residency may have some in-district Metropolitan Community College students paying too much for tuition. MCC-KC didn’t tell them if they were overcharged. It has changed its online form.
A fire that was discovered late Sunday and prompted a multiple-alarm response from firefighters destroyed a vacant church east of downtown Kansas City. Firefighters remained at the church Monday morning extinguishing the fire.
Missouri drivers are among the nation’s worst, a new list by financial technology company SmartAsset finds. They are so bad, they made a significant jump when compared to last year’s ranking of states with the worst drivers.
Area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations include operations in Brookside, Kansas City, Kan., Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, the Northland, south Kansas City.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.