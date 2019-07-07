Female passenger killed by gunfire as deadly Fourth of July weekend continues in KC

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000 Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides.

A female passenger in a vehicle died early Sunday when gunfire erupted in a Kansas City neighborhood, continuing what has become a deadly Fourth of July weekend in the metro area, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. near 39th Street and Myrtle Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area to investigate reports of shots being fired.

As officers arrived, a vehicle showed up at a hospital with an adult woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The driver told police that they were in the area of 39th and Myrtle when they heard gunfire. The drive then realized the woman had been hit and drove her to the hospital. Doctors pronounced the woman dead at the hospital.

Detectives were looking for witnesses and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The reward for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases has recently increased to $25,000.