Crime
1 found dead in vehicle after shots reported Saturday night, Kansas City police say
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after gunfire was heard in a neighborhood late Saturday night, Kansas City police said.
Police were called before 10 p.m. to 51st Street and Euclid Avenue to investigate the report of shots heard in the area.
Near the intersection, arriving police officers found a vehicle, which either rolled or drove off the roadway, into someone’s yard, police said.
Police said they saw one person inside the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The death Saturday night marked the 51st homicide reported in the city this year.
Police had no information on a suspect, and were still gathering information on what happened, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman.
“We’re looking for the public’s help on all of our homicides,” Hernandez said. “It’s all our responsibility to do what we can to look out for our community and to take care of it. A lot of the answers come from the community. They’re the ones that have that final piece of the puzzle to solve these crimes.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
