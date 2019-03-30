6 shootings on Friday left 2 dead, 4 injured in KC, Olathe, Lawrence. Most were teens

One teen was killed and three others injured — one critically — in shootings over several hours Friday in Kansas City, Olathe and Lawrence.
A 17-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound shortly before 5 p.m. in Olathe died, and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide, police said in a news release.
Police were called to the 12300 block of South Mullen Court about 4:51 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance.
Officers arrived and found an unresponsive teenager who had been shot. Police said officers immediately began performing CPR, but the teen died at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released, and the death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
In Lawrence, two teens were shot outside a recreation center Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. outside the Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St., police said in a statement.
A 16-year-old was found in serious condition, and an 18-year-old was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to hospitals.
Witnesses at the scene gave police descriptions of a possible suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.
A vehicle matching the description was found shortly afterward, and police said two people in the vehicle were taken into custody. Police said Saturday that they arrested two 17-year-old males from Topeka in connection to the shooting. Both were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated robbery charges, police said.
Both victims remained in the hospital late Saturday morning, police said. The 16-year-old was in stable condition, and the 18-year-old remained in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or call CrimeStoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County anonymously at 785-843-8477.
In Kansas City, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg at a McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
Police were called to the McDonald’s at 3255 Main St. to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they were told that a disturbance had broken out inside the restaurant among the victim, his mother and the suspect.
Police said the suspect chased the victim and his mother outside to the parking lot, then fired several shots. The teen was struck in the leg, and the mother’s vehicle also was hit.
Police found the victim near a Burger King at Main Street and East Armour Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two other shootings in Kansas City on Friday left one person dead and another injured. Police have not yet provided the ages of those victims.
Police were sent to the 4300 block of Indiana Street at 11:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found one victim at the residence. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said there is no suspect description in the case, and the motive is unknown.
And at 4:07 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Chelsea St.
Police said they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect had gotten into an argument and the suspect shot the victim, then fled.
The victim was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been announced in any of the Kansas City shootings. Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments