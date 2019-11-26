Crime

Shooting at apartment complex leaves one injured in Kansas City, Kansas

A shooting Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person injured, according to police.

Officers were investigating the shooting about 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Crestwood apartment complex in the 5700 block of Parallel Parkway, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

A victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.

One person was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  