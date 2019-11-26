Crime
Shooting at apartment complex leaves one injured in Kansas City, Kansas
A shooting Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person injured, according to police.
Officers were investigating the shooting about 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Crestwood apartment complex in the 5700 block of Parallel Parkway, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
A victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.
One person was detained for questioning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments