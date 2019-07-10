‘Horrific event’: Two dead after police standoff at KCK restaurant

Kansas City, Kansas, officers respond to possible police shooting Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after officers exchanged gunfire with a person Wednesday, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 81 North Mill Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after officers exchanged gunfire with a person Wednesday, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 81 North Mill Street.

Two people were found dead inside a Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant after a police standoff with a man ended when he was taken into custody.

Police were called about 3 p.m. to Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli at 81 North Mill Street, where they found a gunshot victim and a shooting suspect.

Police said they negotiated with the suspect, an adult man, who barricaded himself inside.

Officers set up a perimeter around the restaurant. An armored vehicle also responded to the scene.

Police took the man into custody before 5:20 p.m.

No officers were injured.

The standoff drew about 20 officers and a large group of onlookers.

Afterward, police were clearing the building to make sure no one else was inside and, and investigators were collecting evidence to “figure out what exactly happened here,” said Officer Jonathan Westbrook, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman.

Westbrook said the suspect was taken to a hospital, but could not cofirm if the suspect had been shot.

While Police Chief Terry Zeigler had tweeted as the incident unfolded that police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Zeigler said as of 5:30 p.m. that he could not confirm those details.

Westbrook said it was too early to tell how the two people inside the building died.

“We’re still really early,” he said of the investigation. “Things are still moving.”