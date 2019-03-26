Crime

18-year-old woman charged in man’s slaying at Independence home

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 26, 2019 04:52 PM

An 18-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning earlier this week in a fatal shooting in Independence has been charged with murder.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Ingenue K. Persinger is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

She is accused of shooting 38-year-old Donald L. McIntosh Jr. after midnight Sunday at a home in the 2900 block of South Forest Avenue.

According to court records, a witness called Independence police and said a man had been shot in her house.

Police found McIntosh lying on the floor of the master bedroom with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Court records said several people were interviewed as part of the investigation.

Based on witness statements, Persinger was identified by police as the suspected shooter.

Later on Sunday, police said in a Facebook post they were looking for Persinger in connection with the homicide.

On Monday detectives interviewed Persinger, who allegedly told police she shot McIntosh multiple times inside the home.

Charges were filed Tuesday, and Persinger’s bond was set at $200,000.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

