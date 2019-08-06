Crime
Two men found stabbed to death in northeastern Kansas City
Two men were found apparently stabbed to death Tuesday morning in northeastern Kansas City, according to police.
Officers were called about 6 a.m. to the area of Ninth Street and Winner Road, near the Sheffield Assembly of God church.
The officers found two men dead, apparently from stab wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police described the scene as a double homicide.
Police had no description of a suspect.
Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The two deaths Tuesday morning would mark the 87th and 88th homicides of the year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star that includes fatal police shootings. Last year, the city recorded 143 homicides.
