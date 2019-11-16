Investigators ask for help finding people of interest in North Kansas City homicide

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad is asking for help identifying people of interest in a North Kansas City homicide.

In a news release Saturday, the North Kansas City Police Department provided surveillance footage of individuals seen in the area of the American Inn at 1211 Armour Road where a man was shot and killed Wednesday.

The man, who was identified Thursday as 28-year-old Jacob Roberson was shot multiple times and found dead by police around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Another person suffered minor injuries when they were grazed by a bullet that went through a wall, police said Thursday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The photos show four individuals in the parking lot and entrance of the American Inn around the time of the shooting.

According to the release no one has been arrested in relation to the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-412-7849 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP