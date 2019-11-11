Crime

Man found fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas leads to homicide investigation

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating the shooting death of a man found late Sunday in the 2700 block of North 63rd Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers found the male victim dead from gunshot wounds.

Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

