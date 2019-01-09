Crime

18-year-old identified as victim killed in Monday night double shooting in KCK

By Savanna Smith

January 09, 2019 02:32 PM

Shooting at Chelsea Plaza in KCK leaves man dead, woman critically injured

Police were investigating a double shooting Monday night at the Chelsea Plaza apartments in Kansas City, Kan., that left a man dead and a woman critically injured. The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Freeman Drive.
By
Up Next
Police were investigating a double shooting Monday night at the Chelsea Plaza apartments in Kansas City, Kan., that left a man dead and a woman critically injured. The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Freeman Drive.
By

Kansas City, Kan., police have identified the victim killed in a double shooting Monday night as Bradley J. Samsel, 18, of Tonganoxie.

When police arrived at the scene at the Chelsea Plaza apartments on Freeman Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, they found Samsel dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

Savanna Smith

Savanna Smith works closely with the growth team and reports breaking news as an intern for The Kansas City Star. She is a junior at the University of Kansas studying journalism and humanities. She can be reached at 816-234-4235.

  Comments  