18-year-old identified as victim killed in Monday night double shooting in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., police have identified the victim killed in a double shooting Monday night as Bradley J. Samsel, 18, of Tonganoxie.

When police arrived at the scene at the Chelsea Plaza apartments on Freeman Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, they found Samsel dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.