Raytown police investigate deadly shooting
One person was taken into custody after Raytown police responded to a deadly shooting late Thursday in the 8400 block of Elm Avenue.
Officers found a man who had been shot after responding to a shooting call just before midnight. Emergency workers declared the man dead.
The name of the victim and the details of what led to the shooting have not been released.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
