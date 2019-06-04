Crime
Police find man shot to death inside parked vehicle in Kansas City’s midtown area
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Monday in Kansas City’s midtown area.
Officers responded to the shooting about 11:45 p.m. Monday and found the man’s body in the driver seat of a parked vehicle at 39th and Wyandotte streets, police said.
The man had a fatal gunshot wound and his death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Police had no suspect information to release.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
