Police find man shot to death inside parked vehicle in Kansas City’s midtown area

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Monday in Kansas City’s midtown area.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:45 p.m. Monday and found the man’s body in the driver seat of a parked vehicle at 39th and Wyandotte streets, police said.

The man had a fatal gunshot wound and his death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police had no suspect information to release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).