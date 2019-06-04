Crime

Police find man shot to death inside parked vehicle in Kansas City’s midtown area

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Monday in Kansas City’s midtown area.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:45 p.m. Monday and found the man’s body in the driver seat of a parked vehicle at 39th and Wyandotte streets, police said.

The man had a fatal gunshot wound and his death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police had no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  