Police find 28-year-old woman shot to death inside Independence home

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 12, 2019 12:26 PM

Police investigating a report of an aggravated assault found a 28-year-old woman shot to death late Monday inside an Independence home.

The victim was Shaunte P. McIntosh of Independence, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police received a call about 11 p.m. about an aggravated assault at a home in the 1600 block of West Sheley Road. Arriving officers found McIntosh inside the home. She had died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police took a person into custody at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information about McIntosh’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

