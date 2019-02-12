Police find 28-year-old woman shot to death inside Independence home

Police investigating a report of an aggravated assault found a 28-year-old woman shot to death late Monday inside an Independence home.
The victim was Shaunte P. McIntosh of Independence, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police received a call about 11 p.m. about an aggravated assault at a home in the 1600 block of West Sheley Road. Arriving officers found McIntosh inside the home. She had died from a gunshot wound, police said.
Police took a person into custody at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the homicide.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about McIntosh’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments